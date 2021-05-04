Serita Doris Taylor Campbell passed away on May 3, 2021. She was born on August 17, 1963 in White Pine, TN.
She was a woman of many talents that was loved by all who met her. All of her many talents were self-taught. No fancy schools or training, just hard work and dedication. She was blessed by many and a blessing to many. Her first business “Simply Serita” was a name that didn’t do her justice. She was everything but simple. Chances are she directed your daughter’s wedding or made the beautiful bouquet that she carried. She might have decorated the church or catered the reception. If your child went to Bible School then chances are you have seen her artistic displays. She may have designed your homes décor or painted the kitchen cabinets or put down your flooring. She could paint your den or do a cute mural in the baby’s room.
