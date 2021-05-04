Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.