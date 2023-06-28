Sharon Denise Smith Kerr, age 57, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at her home in New Market, TN. Sharon was born on November 24, 1965 in Jefferson City, TN and was the daughter of Ruby Patterson Smith and the late James Everette Smith.
She was a graduate of Jefferson County High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, and continued her education with master level classes. Sharon worked for 34 years at Tennova Jefferson Memorial Hospital in many different roles ending her career as a Compliance Officer and in Accounting for the CFO. Her work family meant so much to her and became her second family.
