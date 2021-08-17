Sharron Aurigemma, 73, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at her home. Born in Kingsport, TN, she was the daughter of the late Emmett Bishop and Edna Forbes Bishop.
Sharron is survived by her daughters, Lisa Aurigemma of Naugatuck, CT, Adina Tornow and husband, Topher of Shelton, CT; son, Gerrold Kruse and wife, Kristi of Raleigh, NC; sister, Bobbie Poland and husband, Gene of Mosheim, TN; brother, Robert Bishop and wife, Carol of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Tommy Tomascak, Alida Sharron Tomascak, Avary Tornow, Olivia Kruse, Jamie Kruse; great-grandchildren, Tom-Tom Tomascak, Mila Lytton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.