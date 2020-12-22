Sheila Gail (Hardin) Brady, age 68 of New Market, TN, born November 11, 1952 in Jefferson City, TN, was finally healed and went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020. She passed peacefully with her family by her side after an almost 2-year battle with cancer.
She was a fun-loving mother, grandmother and sister who loved her friends and family fiercely and loved to have fun and laugh no matter what she was going through.
