Shelia Dianne Morris passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was born on February 9, 1958 to Natalie Leeper and Leonard Neal Morris in White Pine.
Shelia graduated from White Pine High School where she was a member of FHA and the Glee Club. She later earned an A.S. Degree from Walters State Community College, a B.S. from Tusculum College and a Master’s Degree from East Tennessee State University. Shelia was employed at Walters State Community College for 32 years. She was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and embroidery.
