Sherrie Leigh Patterson

Sherrie Leigh Patterson, age 43, of Dandridge, passed away on March 10, 2021.

She was a member of Piedmont Baptist Church and worked as a direct sales agent for Younique Beauty Products. She was a wonderful, God fearing, family oriented woman.

