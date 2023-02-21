Shirley Ann Young Barbee, age 80, of New Market, TN passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023.
She was a longtime member of Holston Memorial Baptist Church. Shirley served the church in several areas include singing and cooking for her church family, these are what she enjoyed most. She was the founder of Barbee’s Garage. She loved to make quilts in her spare time.
