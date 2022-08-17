Shirley Madine Johnson Rutherford, age 65, of Jefferson City, TN went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was loved by everyone she met. “Momma” as everyone called her, loved and took care of everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mae Johnson; brother, David Johnson; great-nephew, Zayn Ramsey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.