Shirley Mae McClellan, age 88, of Fairfield Glade, Crossville, TN, passed away on July 19, 2023 due to a lingering heart condition. Shirl, as known to all, is deeply missed by her husband, John of 68 years and the families of daughter, Janice (Bill) Conroy; sons, John Jr. (Lisa), Michael and Timothy; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Shirl and John moved to Dandridge from Illinois in 1989 after “finding” the location of what became 30 years of unlimited happiness. Shirl loved people. Two homes built in Fiddlin Fish subdivision on Douglas Lake afforded memorable annual family visits, social gatherings, and the starting point to many local destinations and an active participation in Ruritan and Dandridge Yacht Club. Her strong affinity for people was showcased by her staff position with the American Academy of Pediatrics before moving to Dandridge. Her link between specialty doctors and the Academy earned her warm wishes and tributes when leaving to come to Tennessee. Shirl and John moved to Crossville,TN, Fairfield Glade on 10-2-2021. Private service for family will be held in the future.
