Shirley Ray Doty Cox, age 87, of Strawberry Plains, peacefully joined her Savior on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Shirley graduated from Rush Strong High School in Strawberry Plains and was a member of First Baptist Church. After ultimately retiring from Allied Chemical in Knoxville, “Miss Shirley” worked in the Rush Strong School cafeteria for many years serving both children and adults in the community she grew up in and loved so dearly. As much as she enjoyed and loved serving in the cafeteria, she loved being with her family even more. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
