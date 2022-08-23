Shirley Ruth Jones Murray, our beloved mother, grandmother, dear friend and teacher departed this life, without pain or regret, at the age of 88 after a brief illness.
All who knew this feisty, bright spirit are in grief; but her kindness and laughter are forever written on our hearts. From the day she was born, Shirley lived wide-eyed in wonder, yearning to learn about the wider world, to travel and to experience. She inspired her three children, her grandson, her wide circle of friends – and a generation of middle school literature students – to dream a little bit bigger and reach a little bit higher than they’d thought possible.
