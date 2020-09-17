Stanley Brenson Porter, age 89 of Kodak, Tennessee, passed into eternity on September 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 16, 1931, in Memphis, Tennessee. Stanley married the love of his life, Margie, on November 6, 1951, and enjoyed 68 years of life together until Margie’s passing on New Year’s Day of this year. Their marriage was a testament to their constant devotion to each other and to their Lord Jesus Christ. Stanley was not only a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, but he was also a mentor to many people throughout his life; his life bore witness to his strong faith. His career was in television production, stage production, creative writing, art and advertising; but his heart was for God, country, family and friends. Stanley was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps who served as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He loved his country and all who served in the military, and his devotion to both continued throughout his life by assisting other veterans in navigating their journey through civilian life. Semper Fi.
Stanley was preceded in death by wife, Marjorie McDonald Porter, his parents, Stanley Brenson Sr., and Clowel McDougal Porter and his only sibling, sister Jean Porter Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.