Stanley H. Wilder, age 80, of White Pine, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his residence.
He was a member of the Witt Baptist Church in Morristown where he served as a deacon, and his family takes comfort in knowing that he has found everlasting peace. For 27 years, he was the mayor of White Pine. He found pride and joy in being a White Pine citizen, and it was an honor for him to serve his community. Above all else, Stanley loved his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be dearly missed.
