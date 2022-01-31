Stephanie Lynn Rader Mangan, age 54, of Lenoir City, passed away on January 24, 2022. She was given her Last Rites by Father Tim Sullivan from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Stephanie was a member of St. John Newman Catholic Church.
After graduating from The Art Institute in Atlanta, she spent many successful years enjoying retail and fashion. Stephanie then graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Master Degree in Business. She went to work with the TSA, climbing her way up the ladder until becoming the head of the Forensic Department with the Tennessee Bureau of the F.B.I. “Steph” also spent her whole life rescuing people and animals, which led her to be a fierce advocate of the Knoxville Golden Retriever Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.