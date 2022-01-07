Steven Craig Gann, age 53, a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021.
Steven is survived by his wife, Jessica Fortner Gann; sons, Andrew Craig Gann, Braden Linton Gann; sisters, Sheron Jones, Judy Vanburen; sister-in-law, Lisa Fortner Padgett (Brian); niece, Andria Kaye Padgett; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.