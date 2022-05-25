Steven Dewayne Dalton, age 53, of Jefferson City, TN passed away on May 23, 2022.
He was a wonderful husband, father and friend to all. He loved playing baseball and spent his life coaching kids of all ages through the years. He never missed an activity with his son and would drop anything to help anyone in need. Dewayne never met a stranger and always had a positive attitude about everything. He spent every day loving his wife and son as if it was his last day, an amazing man in all ways.
