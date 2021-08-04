Steven Robert Gramann, age 55, of Jefferson City, TN was born February 3, 1966, in Cincinnati, OH to Thomas and Bobbie Gramann. Steve departed this life on July 31, 2021.
Steve was a graduate of Colerain High School, Class of 1984. Steve went on to attend Carson-Newman University while there he gave his life to Christ. Steve graduated with a B.S. Degree in Business Administration, and he played football for Carson-Newman as a defensive end, #96. Steve was married to Karen Cook-Gramann for 28 years and from that union four children were born: Austin T.K. Gramann, Alexa L. Gramann, Connor M. Gramann and Keaton M. Gramann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.