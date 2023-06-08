Steven “Stevie” Dawson Hatmaker, age 74, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at his home in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Stevie was born March 29, 1949 in Jefferson City, Tennessee, a son of John and Marjorie Aileen Hatmaker. He lived in New Market, Jefferson City and Morristown, TN. Since the age of 13, he has resided at Greene Valley Developmental Center, and most recently East Tennessee Homes, Greeneville, TN. He loved the outdoors, local excursions, and especially car rides with our Mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.