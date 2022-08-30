Stevenson Lee Brown, age 94, of Jefferson City, passed away August 28, 2022 at Jefferson Park at Dandridge. He was born on August 17, 1928 in Bean Station to Steve and Maude Burton Brown. The oldest member of Henderson AME Zion Church in Rutledge and a Korean War Veteran, he was a proud recipient of a Bronze Star.
Lovingly called “Daddy Steve,” he retired from Baltimore Gas and Electric Company and returned to Tennessee to live out his many remaining years with his loving family and friends. In April, he and several family members celebrated his baptism performed by Reverend Nathaniel Wilson of Martha Davis Church.
