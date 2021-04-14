Stuart Layne (Rabbit) Davis of Kennesaw, Georgia, formerly of New Market, TN, age 60, fulfilled his earthly mission in Augusta, GA, after a battle with complications of Covid.
Stuart grew up in New Market, TN, where he proved early in life his quick speed in all his athletic endeavors. His father, John Tex Davis aptly nicknamed his youngest son, Rabbit, a name he wore with pride for life. His athletic ability and keen mind were quite evident in his Morristown West High School year from 1976-1979. Following high school, Stuart graduated from Tennessee Tech graduating in 1984 with a degree in accounting.
