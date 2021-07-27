Sue Ann Murray

Sue Ann Murray, age 49, of Jefferson City, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at UT Medical Hospital in Knoxville. She was born on August 10, 1971 in Greene County.

She was preceded in death by her father, Larry A. Murray.

