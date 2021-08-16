Susan B. Scott, a beautiful soul who was loved by many, parted this life on August 13, 2021.
She is survived by her companion of many years, Jay Patterson; son, Shane (Jennifer) Hall; daughters, Jessica Hall and Jennifer (Bobby) Lauer; many grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Sam (Arlene) Ballard; sister, Dina Kay; a lot of other family and close friends.
