Suzanne Marie Davis, age 60, of Jefferson City, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, after a lifetime struggle with Crohn’s disease and a series of strokes. She was a kindergarten teacher in Dandridge for many years. Suzanne had a vibrant, beautiful spirit. She now is in peace in the spiritual realm.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Frankie Hodgson Solomon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.