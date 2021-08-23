Svetlana (Lana) Kirk, MA, MS, CCC-SLP passed away August 21, 2021. She was born in Saint Petersburg Russia on September 28, 1968.
She leaves behind her son, Stass Kirk of Dandridge, TN, her mother, Albena Maikhiovna Kraeva and her sister, Elena Sheykinia, both of Saint Petersburg, Russia. Other family are: Stass’s dad, Chris Kirk of Dandridge, Stass’s Uncle Gary and Aunt Bernadette Kirk of Knoxville, Aunt Jenny and Uncle Charlie Forgy of Cleveland, TN, and Stass’s Aunt Piper and Uncle Dan Inman of Kingsport, TN.
