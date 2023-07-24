Ted Zirkle Felknor, age 61, of Dandridge, died Monday, July 17, 2023 at Fort Sanders Hospital.
Ted was a lifelong resident of Dandridge and 1980 graduate of Jefferson County High School. He was a humble, kind, friendly familiar face in Dandridge. He faced many challenges, but was always kind to people and his many pets over the years. He had a great compassion for strays.
