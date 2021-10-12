Teresa “Winky” Mae Ledford, age 58, of Strawberry Plains, TN, formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at her home.
She lived most of her life in Charlotte before moving to Strawberry Plains with her husband. Known for being kind and generous, she was a friend to everyone she met. She loved laughing, telling jokes and reminiscing with her family over all their many past family gatherings as children. Life was not always easy but she had her own way of living life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed by her family, her friends and the people who knew her best. We all know she was a very special person who is now in heaven with loved ones that have gone on before her. We will meet again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.