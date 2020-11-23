Thomas J. “Tom” White, age 81, of Dandridge, TN passed away Friday morning, November 20, 2020. He was born February 18, 1939, the son of the late Jess and Lucy White and was preceded in death by his brothers, David White and Jack White.
Tom was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dandridge where he served as deacon, choir member and church bus driver. He was co-owner of White’s Egg Farm and was a driver for Tennessee Truck Lines and retired from Averitt Express in 2003. Tom served and was honorably discharged from the US Army Reserves and was Past President of the Knoxville Area Corvair Group and was Past President of the Jefferson County Gideons.
