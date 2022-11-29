Rain, possibly heavy, early. Decreasing clouds with sunny skies by afternoon. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tina Marie Holloway, age 64, of Dandridge, TN, passed away on November 12, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. Tina was strong, determined and fiercely independent. Her love for others was indescribable.
Tina held many roles throughout her lifetime. She was a loving daughter and sister; wife to her husband of 49 years, Leon Holloway; mother to her children, Christy Holloway, Jason Holloway and Brandon Holloway; Nana to Haley, Isaiah, Shea and Kobi; and TeenTeen to Alicia, Mikaela and Bellamy.
