Tommy A. Collins, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Friendsville, TN, Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Tommy grew up in Jefferson City, TN and graduated from Jefferson High School, where he played trumpet in the band. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and earned his Airborne Jump Wings while training as a medic. After discharge, he returned to the University of TN-Knoxville and earned his commission as a 2LT, while pursuing his accounting degree. Tommy continued to serve in the TN Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves for a total of 37 years of service, retiring as LT Colonel. He retired from TVA after 26 years of service as an accountant and auditor. Tommy enjoyed UT sports, especially football, as well as antique cars, Nascar races, and beach vacations.
