Tommy Carter, age 89, of Oliver Springs, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on January 25, 1932 and retired from ORNL in 1994. For 55 years, Tommy has been a devoted member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, where he was an ordained Deacon, taught Sunday School and served on various church committees. Tommy was a member of Anderson and Roane County Bee Keepers Association and Roane County Sportsmans Club. Although being with his family is what he loved the most, he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a special calling to visit the elderly and shut-ins.
