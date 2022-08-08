Tonya Renee McCampbell, age 55, of New Market, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 6, 2022. She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church of New Market. Tonya was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Olvey; grandparents, Lester and Marie Mathis, Kermit and Wanda Tolliver; uncles, Billy and Bobby Tolliver; aunt, Becky Smith; sister-in-law, Tammy Holbert; father-in-law, Paul McCampbell; and mother-in-law, Betty McCampbell. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Danny McCampbell; sons, Josh and Jonathan Coy, and Chris (Ashlee) McCampbell; grandchildren, Matthew Coy, Destiney Coy and Hayley Ivey; one great-grandchild; father, Curtis (Ann) Mathis; brother, Chad (Becky) Mathis; sisters, Tracey (John) Brady and Kim (Keith) Humbard; brothers-in-law, Steve (Julie) McCampbell and Danny (Angie) Holbert; step-father, Lenton Olvey; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Boling officiating. Mrs. McCampbell will lie-in-state on Wednesday from 12 to 4:30 p.m. at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
