Tracy Allen Dalton, age 47, of Talbott, formerly of Rutledge, was ushered into the gates of Heaven July 17, 2023. He was a loving husband, son and brother and will be greatly missed. He loved the outdoors, helping Daniel Watson on the farm and Tennessee football. Tracy is preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Dalton; grandparents, Earnest and Zelda Peavler, James and Callie Dalton. He is survived by his wife, Staci Dalton; father, Calvin Dalton; sisters, Jennifer Dalton Maybin, Stacy Dalton; nephews, Jarrayd and Eli; nieces, Chelsea, Elizabeth and Chloe; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Shirley Wolfenbarger; brother-in-law, Barry Wolfenbarger; special friends, Daniel Watson, Cale Maybin and Noaki Kusaba that were like brothers to him. He also leaves behind his fur babies, Chester and Babygirl and a host of family and friends that he loved dearly. Family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Family will meet 10 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023 at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home to go in procession to Jefferson Memorial Gardens for a 11 a.m. burial. Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
