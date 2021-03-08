Tracy Jones Matthews, age 59, of the Piedmont community passed away suddenly at home on March 5, 2021. She was employed by Rivers Edge RV Park where everyone who met her loved her friendly outgoing personality. She was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church. She is survived by husband, Clyde Matthews; son, Richard (Ashley) Matthews; mother, Nancy Jones Staten; brother, Jeff (Lisa) Jones; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at Deep Springs Church on March 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. with the last hour for friends or family to share stories or memories of Tracy.
