Travis D. Brady, age 50, of Luttrell, TN originally from New Market, TN, met Jesus face to face on February 16, 2022 at Parkwest Hospital.
He was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church but had been attending Corryton Church. He was born November 26, 1971, in Jefferson City and was a graduate of Jefferson County High School. He was a locomotive engineer for Norfolk Southern and was a former volunteer firefighter with the New Market Fire Department.
