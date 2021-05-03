Trent McKinley Martin, age 89, of New Market, TN, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his residence following a lingering illness.
Trent was a long-time member of George Street United Methodist Church. He was a member of Mossy Creek Masonic Lodge #353, and a lifelong member of the American Legion. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed farming and restoring antique cars.
