Trula Finchum Bolinger, age 93, of Pembroke, KY passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at her home of natural causes. Mrs. Bolinger was born March 20, 1927, in Strawberry Plains, TN, the daughter of the late Arthur Lindsey and Grace Witt Finchum.
She was a homemaker and taught at Pembroke Elementary School for over 27 years. She was a member of Pembroke Baptist Church for 68 years where she was a Sunday School teacher, WMU, and choir member. She was a long time member of the West Fork Homemakers Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.