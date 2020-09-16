USAF Tsgt. Barry James “B.J.” Rolen, of Talbott, TN passed away September 4, 2020. Barry was born on October 9, 1981 to Jim and Judy Rolen. He was a 2000 graduate of JCHS and graduated from Northeastern University in 2013 with his Master of Finance. Barry retired 8/31/20 after 20 faithful years of Air Force service, having been stationed in several states and countries. He loved traveling, sports, coins, quoting movies, the stock market, and his son Daelyn. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Hubert and Nora Henry, Willie and Dosia Rolen, Claude and Wanda Horner; his aunts, Bessie Oakley and Betty Sue McCarter; and cousin, Josh Wilson. He leaves behind his beloved son, Daelyn Rolen; parents, Jim and Judy Rolen; sister and brother-in-law, Mandi and Howard White; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and brothers and sisters at arms. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7410 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Talbott, TN 37877, with Rev. Mark Borchert, Karen Borchert, and Pastor Richard Snowden officiating. Friends may call at their convenience between 12 noon and 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Mission22.com. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks. Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City is in charge of arrangements.
