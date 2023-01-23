Velma Samples, 94, of White Pine, passed away January 22, 2023, at home peacefully with her family at her side. Velma was one of five children, Gaveta Chaney, Eldridge Denton, Murphy Denton and Floyd Denton, born to the late Oscar and Josie Montana Denton. Velma had other close family members to include nieces and nephew, Sue Layman, Duane Denton, Evelyn Rines and Sherry Cox.
Velma helped her late husband, Joe Samples, with building a water well drilling business which was to provide people with one of God’s most precious resources, water. Before growing a business and family, Joe and Velma met while Joe was drilling a water well in Sevier County for Velma’s family. Joe and Velma’s union soon blossomed into a legacy to last for generations. They established their water well business, Joe Samples Well Drilling, in 1954.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.