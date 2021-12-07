Victor Joseph Pedone, Jr., 78, peacefully entered eternal life on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at his home in Knoxville, TN.
Always up for a joke or conversations about faith, history, family, or politics, those who knew Vic would agree he was a people person who enjoyed getting to know everyone around him. He was able to make a new friend almost instantly by bonding over a shared enjoyment of travel, military history, antiques, stamp collecting, building models or one of the many other hobbies he enjoyed. He counted each new friend as a blessing. Vic grew up in Fairfax, Virginia in a close family and he was proud of his Italian ancestry. After graduating from high school, he served in the United States Navy and graduated from Carson-Newman College with a degree in business.
