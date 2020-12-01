Virginia Anne Cate Godwin, age 87, of Jefferson City, TN passed away on November 28, 2020.
She was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson City. Anne retired from Bell South and AT&T after 30 years of service. After retirement she worked for ETHRA and served as the Jefferson County Senior Citizen director. She loved her pets, especially cats and enjoyed working in her flowers. Spending time with her granddaughter was her most special enjoyment.
