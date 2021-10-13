Virginia “Lorene” Galyon passed away peacefully October 2, 2021 at Jefferson Park in Dandridge where she had been a resident for the past 4 ½ years as a result of dementia and Alzheimer’s.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clabe and Mary Loveday; five sisters, Irene French, Pauline Loveday, Jessie Mae Landcaster, Georgia Banks and Dorothy “Cotton” Donahoo; two brothers, George “Judge” Landcaster and James Loveday; three husbands, Albert Etherton, J.S. Whittaker and Ken Galyon and son, Bryan Etherton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.