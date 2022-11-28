Vivian Nancy Ivey, age 72 of Dandridge, TN formerly of High Springs, FL passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
She was a retired payroll clerk and secretary to the President of Atlantic Marine and Dry Dock of Jacksonville, FL. Vivian was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
