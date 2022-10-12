Wanda Lee Bullen, age 85, of Morristown, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at Dewitt Place Assisted Living.
Wanda was a true follower of Christ who loved putting her smile on someone else’s face, and was loved and remembered for her kind ways of reaching out and caring for others. Wanda attended Helton Springs Baptist Church until she was unable to go any longer. Her father, Edgar, was a deacon in the church and raised his children in the Word of the Lord, so evident throughout her life.
