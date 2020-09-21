Wanda Lou Cate Arnold, age 90, of Knoxville, formerly of Jefferson County, TN passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Wanda was a member of West Park Baptist Church of Knoxville. She had a life long interest in needlework, and was a member of EGA (Embroider’s Guild of America) since 1980. She was president of the guild in 1995 and 1996. An exhibition of her work was on recent display at the Broadway Studio and Gallery. She retired from Rohm & Haas (Knoxville), and served on the Board of Trustees at the Rohm & Haas Credit Union. She was a graduate of Carson-Newman, Class of 1952.
