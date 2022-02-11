Wanda Sue Denton, age 82, of Dandridge, TN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, February 9, 2022, at Signature Assisted Living in Jefferson City, TN. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Grace Baptist Church, Knoxville, TN. She graduated from Maury High School and continued with getting a business degree from Knoxville Business College. She retired from Kinko’s Copies in Knoxville where she served as General Ledger Coordinator and Manager of Accounts Receivable. Sue, as she was called, loved traveling. Any time someone would say go; she was ready. She often would take some of her elderly friends to Georgia and Nashville where they had relatives and spend a few days. She loved the Lord, her family and her elderly friends. They were like her brothers and sisters. She and her aunt made a trip to Israel which she enjoyed very much and was ready to go again. Sue was preceded in death by mother and father, Mae, and Howard Denton; sisters, Betty Stipes and Mary Denton; brothers, Phillip Denton and Bill Denton and sister-in-law, Joyce Denton all of Dandridge, TN. She is survived by her sister, Marti (Larry) Elder of Dandridge; nieces and nephews, Diane (Jack) Quisenberry, David (Sharon) Denton, Dustin (Robin) Mantooth, Michael (Stacey) Stipes, Luke (Kalynn) Quisenberry and brother-in-law, Bill Stipes. Per Sue’s wishes private services will be held on February 13, 2022 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Dandridge with Rev. Justin Breeden officiating. Arrangements By Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge.
