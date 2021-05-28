Wanda Sue Fain, age 81, of Dandridge, passed away peacefully May 25, 2021, at Chandler House of Jefferson City after a lingering illness. Wanda was born November 12, 1939, in Dandridge, TN and spent her life in the Dandridge area raising her family and working as a bookkeeper until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Veda and Lloyd Strange; husband, Charlie Fain and sons, Clyde and Richard Scarlett.
