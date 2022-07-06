Weldon Ray Bebber

Weldon died in September 2021 and was laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery during a small graveside service among family and close friends. Weldon loved people and was loved by many.
Therefore, we are offering a public Memorial Service to celebrate and honor Weldon and the marvelous life he lived. The service will be on Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a reception following from 12 to 1 p.m. at Hill’s Union United Methodist Church, 2483 Hills Chapel Road, Dandridge. We kindly ask that you wear a mask while indoors. Thank you.
