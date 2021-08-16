Wendy Ray, age 52, from Dandridge, TN, was carried home on angel’s wings August 12, 2021.
She was a kind soul that is painting the heavens with color.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain with thunderstorms by evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 12:10 am
Wendy Ray, age 52, from Dandridge, TN, was carried home on angel’s wings August 12, 2021.
She was a kind soul that is painting the heavens with color.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.