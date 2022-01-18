The family of Wesley Howard Chitwood has recently learned that he has passed away. Born August 7, 1957, Wes was the son of JoAnn and the late Howard Chitwood.
Wes grew up in Jefferson City and graduated from Jefferson High School and Carson-Newman College. Wes had a varied work life, ranging from store clerk to construction laborer to crew supervisor for the flooring replacement at West Town Mall.
