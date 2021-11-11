William “Armon” Ballinger, age 84, of Jefferson City, passed away due to Pulmonary Fibrosis on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in New Market, TN to Lucian and Pauline Ballinger. Armon was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was also a member and an inactive deacon of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where he loved the church and its people. After he retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge, his passion became making wooden creations for family and friends, who he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by parents, Lucian and Pauline Ballinger; sisters, Edna Finely, Lavonne Sherrod, and Helen Cox.
He is survived by his wife, whom he loved dearly for 64 years, Jean Ballinger; sons, Ronnie ( fiancé Janice Chisenhall) Ballinger, Jimmy (Beth) Ballinger; grandchildren, Alex (Taylor), Charlie, Caleb (fiancé Rachel Blankenship), Nicholas and Carissa; great-grandchildren, Alexia and Lucas; brothers-in-law, Warren and Ann Baker, C.L. Baker; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Rual Swanson, Dr. Jared Kravitz, and special nurse, Vivian Porter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 665 Jefferson City, TN 37760 or the charity of your choice.
Funeral service 7 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Sonny Strange officiating. Interment Noon Sunday in Jefferson Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5-7 pm prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
